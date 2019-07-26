Share:

Health is crucial for every individual, but we fail to give it the necessary attention. The consumption of oil is sabotaging the health situation. On average, people around the world consume 3 to 5 kgs of oil per year, but in Pakistan, the usage of oil is as much as 15 kgs per year. As a result, cases of heart attacks are increasing with each day. Dangerous diseases such as paralysis, obesity, high blood pressure are the direct consequences of the excess use of oil too. Around 23% of people in Pakistan die because of such diseases.

Thus, I would love to request all Pakistanis to reduce the usage of oil.

NOORZAMAN RIND,

Turbat.