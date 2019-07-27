Share:

Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said those who have been involved in corruption cases are misguiding the nation by portraying themselves on television as political martyrs.

“Convicted people are trying to misguide the nation,” said the premier while chairing a meeting of government spokespersons here on Friday.

The Prime Minister has reiterated that government has nothing to do with filing of corruption references and it was the duty of anti-graft body National Accountability Bureau (NAB) which is an independent entity. It was decided in the meeting that the government would adopt a stern approach towards the opposition’s country-wide protest movement against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The meeting concluded to retaliate against the opposition parties staging the anti-government demonstrations. While focusing on the country’s present economic condition the premier said: “Pakistan is out of an economic crisis and the government is trying to give relief to the people with regard to the basic necessities.”

The opposition parties’ no-trust move against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani also came under discussion during the meeting. PM Imran also directed the government spokespersons to highlight a positive image of the PTI government. The Prime Minister also took the participants into confidence over his recent visit to the United States and his high-level huddle with President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Newly-elected MPA Ghazan Khan from tribal districts and Ex-MNA GG Jamal called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Friday and announced to join Pakistan-e-Tehreek-e-Insaf. They expressed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan was also present in the meeting. Later the Chief Minister held one and one meeting with the Prime Minister and briefed him about the development projects being undertaken by the provincial government.

Meanwhile, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM Office on Friday. Chairman NDMA apprised the Prime Minister regarding the preparatory measures to guard against any emergency situation arising due to monsoon spell in the country.

MONSOON EMERGENCY

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal called on Prime Minister Imran and updated him over the in-place measures to cope with challenges of monsoon spell.

The Chairman NDMA apprised the Prime Minister regarding the preparatory measures to guard against any emergency situation. The NDMA manages complete spectrum of disasters by adopting a disaster risk reduction perspective in development planning at all levels and through enhancing institutional capacities for disaster preparedness, response and recovery.

CHINESE DELEGATION

Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated on Friday the government’s commitment to provide an enabling environment to investors and business community in undertaking profitable business ventures in the country.

Talking to a visiting delegation of eight leading Chinese textile companies led by Chairman Shanghai Yuanyi Industry Huang Weiguo here, the Prime Minister said the government is fully focused on improving ease of doing business. The Prime Minister said that government is implementing investment friendly policies which encourage investors to invest in various sectors of economy. The top executives of the Chinese companies briefed the Prime Minister about their expertise and evinced keen interest in making investments in Pakistan in various textile-related export sectors. The Prime Minister highlighted lucrative business opportunities, geo-strategic location of the country, a large consumer market and the availability of cost-effective and skilled labor in the country. He also assured the delegation that the government will provide every possible support and facilitation to the investors.