Paying rich tribute to the martyr soldiers in Balochistan and North Waziristan, Federal Minister for Postal Services and Communications Murad Saeed has said that hostile forces want to stop the process of fencing along Pak-Afghan border so they can destabilize Pakistan.

Talking to journalists today on Saturday, Murad Saeed said that hostile forces are in shock owing to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s successful visit to the United States.

He said that Pakistan Army won the war against terrorism due to the exceptional sacrifices of the security forces and the Pakistan government would continue playing its role for regional peace and stability.

Earlier in the day, during two separate attacks by terrorists in Balochistan and North Waziristan, a total of 10 personnel of Pakistan Army were martyred.