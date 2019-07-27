Share:

ISLAMABAD - International Monetary Fund (IMF) has appreciated the government’s resolve to stabilise and revive the economy through various steps. Adviser to the Prime Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Governor, State Bank of Pakistan, Mr. Reza Baqir had an interactive session with the Executive Directors of the IMF from G-7 countries (i.e. United States, United Kingdom, France, Canada, Italy, Japan and Germany), China, Russia and Switzerland, in their recent visit to Washington. They apprised the ED’s of the on-going reform process under the IMF Program in Pakistan and the Government’s strong commitment to its successful implementation. The IMF Board Members shared their thoughts and appreciated the Government’s resolve to stabilise and revive the economy.

They also appreciated the Government’s focus on social safety programs for the vulnerable segments and measures taken for curtailing expenditure and broadening of the tax base in the recent budget. On the other side, President of Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said contrary to the expectations the IMF’s programme has failed to bring stability. The economy is still unsteady while GDP has contracted from $330 billion to $270 billion which has made it difficult for the government to achieve tax, economic and social sector targets, he said. Mian Zahid Hussain noted that LSM is shrinking auto industry and many other sectors have cut production due to low demand. Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that the wheat target is set to be missed by 1.5 million tonnes, consumption of petroleum products is down by 25 percent and diesel consumption has been reduced by 20 percent.