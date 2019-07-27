Share:

ISLAMABAD - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday made a telephone call to Prime Minister Imran Khan and both the leaders exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, including bilateral relations and developments in the region.

In his call to Khan, President Erdogan extended sympathies and condolences over the loss of precious lives in terrorist incident in Dera Ismail Khan on July 21 in which seven people were killed and many others injured.

In a phone conversation Friday, Erdogan wished God’s mercy on those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the wounded, and conveyed his condolences to the Pakistani people.

According to a separate statement issued by the PM House, Imran and Erdogan reviewed progress made in a number of important areas of bilateral cooperation.

“They also noted that bilateral collaboration in diverse fields would be further strengthened during the next meeting of the Pakistan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) to be held in Islamabad later this year,” it said.

Prime Minister Khan said the government and people of Pakistan were looking forward to President Erdogan’s visit for the next meeting of HLSCC.

In the regional context, the prime minister apprised the Turkish president of Pakistan’s steadfast support to the international efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

While the situation in occupied Kashmir was highlighted by Prime Minister, the two leaders also discussed the Pakistan-Turkey-Malaysia trilateral process and exchanged views on the next steps.

