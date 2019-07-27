Share:

LAHORE - Speakers at a ceremony held to mark the fifth death anniversary Nawa-i-Waqt Group’s Editor-in-Chief Majid Nizami paid tribute the legend for his lifelong services in the field of journalism.

The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust in collaboration with the Tehreek-i-Pakistan Workers Trust organised a special sitting at Aiwan-i-Karkunan-i-Tehreek-i-Pakistan Aiwan-i-Karkunan-i-Tehreek-i-Pakistan on Friday.

Vice-Chairman of NPT Professor Dr Rafique Ahmad, Chairman of Tehreek-i-Pakistan Workers Trust Trust Justice (r) Mian Mahboob Ahmad, Editor Editorial Nawa-i-Waqt Saeed Aasi, Director (Admin) Nawa-i-Waqt Group Col (r) Ahmad Nadeem Qadri, noted cardiologist Dr Sheheryar A Sheikh, Convener NPT Women Wing Begum Mehnaz Rafi, Col (R) Mohammad Saleem Malik, Columnist Qayyum Nizami, Columnist Muhammad Yasin Watto spoke on the occasion. Secretary Nazria Pakistan Trust Shahid Rashid conducted the proceedings.

The speakers said Majid Nizami never compromised on principles as his philosophy revolved around Islam and Pakistan.

They declared Majid Nizami a custodian of country’s ideological frontiers. His writings would continue to serve as beacon for the Pakistani nation, they observed and vowed to continue his mission to make the country an Islamic welfare state in line with the teachings of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal. They were of the view that the need for personalities like Majid Nizami was being felt in the present situation when media was facing curbs.

Dr Rafique Ahmad said Majid Nizami had devoted his life to make Pakistan a modern, Islamic, democratic and welfare state as dreamt by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He said Majid Nizami had the courage to speak the truth before every dictator and remained steadfast on his principles.

Justice (R) Mahboob Ahmad said Majid Nizami was a multi-dimensional and epoch-making personality. Saeed Aasi recalled Majid Nizami’s bold stance on Kashmir, saying people were now thinking of Majid Nizami in the wake of recent curbs imposed on the media.

Col (r) Ahmad Nadeem Qadri said Majid Nizami was an embodiment of Pakistan Ideology as the country was founded on the basis of Two-Nation Theory. He said Majid Nizami would be remembered as a fearless personality who never compromised on his principles.

The Nawa-i-Waqt Group is carrying forward Majid Nizami’s mission Nizami many years ago, he added. Similar events were held at all the offices of Nawa-i-Waqt Group.