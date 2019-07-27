Share:

Lahore : Director General of Iranian Consulate Ali Akbar Razai Fard visited Lahore Art Council and met Executive Director Ather Ali Khan. Ather shared LAC plans with the visiting dignitary, saying: “Alhamra is a platform to promote cultural activities and children are being provided with opportunities to show their artistic skills.”He said as such activities would help better image of Pakistan across the world, Alhamra will continue doing so. The visiting delegate praised Ather for his initiatives and lauded Alhamra admin for being cooperative. Ather presented a souvenir to the Iranian consulate DG.