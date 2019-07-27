Share:

Irfan Siddiqui, a close advisor to former premier Nawaz Sharif, was arrested by police during a raid on his residence late Friday night in Islamabad for allegedly violating tenancy law i.e. not informing police while renting out his house.

Reportedly, police shifted him to the Ramna police station in Islamabad and would be produced before a court on Saturday (today).

Sources familiar with the matter told the media that Mr Siddiqui was arrested under Section 188 of the Criminal Procedure Code allegedly for not informing the relevant police station about giving his house on rent.

His son confirmed the news and claimed that the police did not inform them why his father had been taken into custody.