Irfan Siddiqui , close advisor to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif , on Saturday has been shifted to Adiala Jail after a judge rewarded him a judicial custody of 14-days.

Police presented him before the court hours after taking him into custody for violating tenancy law.

Reportedly, police shifted him to the Ramna police station in Islamabad and would be produced before a court on Saturday (today).

Sources familiar with the matter told the media that Mr Siddiqui was arrested under Section 188 of the Criminal Procedure Code allegedly for not informing the relevant police station about giving his house on rent.