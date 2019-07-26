Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to check over speeding through surveillance cameras installed in the Capital under the safe city project.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has directed all the Zonal In-Charges to check over speeding in the city which not only put the lives of those involved in such activities at risk but also of others. He has appealed parents and citizens to play their role in curbing such practices. It has been also decided to take strict action against those involved in racing at commercial and residential areas. The SSP has also appealed the citizens to inform police in case of observing any such practice around them, according to the spokesman.