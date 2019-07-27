Share:

KARACHI - A Congo virus alert has been issued for the metropolitan city of Karachi, stipulating precautionary instructions for all those people who were visiting cattle farms.

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has issued a Congo virus alert to hospitals in Karachi, directing the management to adopt special precautions for a Congo affected patient, a private news channel reported. The letter of the KMC further asked hospitals to establish special wards for Congo patients, and run awareness campaigns about the virus through banners and posters.According to KMC the disease is caused when a tick attaches itself to the skin of cattle and when that infected tick or animal comes in contact with people, the highly contagious virus is transmitted into the human body and the person falls ill.