PESHAWAR - Thousands of tourists have been trapped in Balakot and Jalkhand after landsliding triggered by heavy rains while at least 10 people were killed and 11 injured in separate rain-related incidents across the country.

The tourists visiting northern areas – stranded for two days – are facing shortage of food and fuel is running out of vehicles as Naran-Babusar Top Road remained blocked for second day.

Balakot Assistant Commissioner said that Kaghan Road was blocked at eight points between Jalkhand and Borawai due to land sliding, and called for helicopter service from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for rescue work.

Some of the tourists said that they had to spend night in their cars on the road and were facing shortage of supplies. “We are facing an extreme shortage of food, especially milk for children. Some people are suffering from high fever but we could not get any way out to send them to a hospital,” said a tourist.

Three persons – including two siblings – lost their lives after flooding in Jalkhand Nullahs.

Meanwhile, the bodies of two missing persons have been recovered after the landslide occurrence on different locations of Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad (MNJ) Road during the restoration of the blocked road.

During the road clearance operation a Honda Car was recovered carrying dead bodies of a couple. The couple was identified as Shamim Akhtar w/o Saqlain Shah and Abid Javed s/o Mada Hussain residents of Layyah.

Both the dead bodies had been shifted to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital Mansehra wherefrom they would be dispatched to their native town.

According to Deputy Commissioner Mansehra’s report, there was heavy rain and storm in the area of Barawai Naran as a result of thunderbolt on July 25 which left MNJ Road blocked due to heavy landsliding.

On receiving information, the Assistant Commissioner, Balakot was directed to immediately move to the spot alongwith Police, Rescue Team 1122, road clearance machinery of National Highways Authority, Kaghan Development Authority, Revenue Staff and others. All concerned rushed to the spot and started road clearance operation, it added.

As a result of hectic efforts of District Administration, the slide has been removed and traffic from both sides has started moving.

In Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at least eight people were injured in flash floods and rain related incidents.

Kurram administration informed that five houses were also damaged when flash floods hit the area after heavy rain in upper parts.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, the current rain spell is expected to last till Saturday. One woman along with her one-year-old boy lost their lives as rainwater flooded their house’s basement in Rawalpindi. Another young boy drowned while swimming near the Sehala Bridge.

Separately, a couple in Lahore was killed while three other people sustained injuries in a house collapse incident at Leel village at Ring Road.

Flood warning

A warning has been issued Friday for high to very high floods in upstream of river Chenab at Marala and its downstream along with River Chenab owing to torrential rain across the country. The Flood Forecasting Division (FFCD) has warned that the highest level of floods could occur at Mangla Dam in river Jhelum, whereas in Chenab, maximum level floods are expected in Marala in next 20 hours. According to the FFCD, moderate flooding is likely at Nowshera and Tarbela in the Kabul.