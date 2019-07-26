Share:

Drugs addiction has become a common and horrifying issue which is growing rapidly in our society. Drugs are chemicals that destroy the complete life of an individual. It affects the brain and nerve cells function. On the other hand, drug users forget about the realities of life. Their life becomes meaninglessness and purposeless.

Students are called the future of the nation. But unfortunately, the number of youths using drugs is rising rapidly, increasing at the rate of 40,000 per year. Pakistan is considered one of the addicted countries all over the world. In most of the educational institutions, drugs are being used openly and freely. It is affecting student’s health both physically and mentally. Because of this students are unable to concrete on their studies.

Researchers have proved that the one who starts smoking cigarettes and drinks alcohol at an early age is more inclined towards illegal drugs. Parents can better judge their addicted children by observing their increased demand for money, facing difficulty in breathing, isolation, long sleeping time, showing laziness, long home absence, not taking any interest in studying as well as other chores, not care their personal hygiene and red eyes, etc. Whenever parents sew these symptoms in their children, it is necessary to take them for treatment. It is the responsibility of every citizen to take concrete steps for the prevention of this bad habit.

ALIJAN DILWASH,

Karki.