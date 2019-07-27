Share:

LAHORE - FIFA-recognized Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) General Secretary Col (R) Ahmed Yar Khan Lodhi has been appointed as member of AFC Development Committee while Khalid Latif and Senator Rubina Irfan have been included in the associations committee and women committee respectively.

In this regard, Lodhi have received a letter from Asian Football Confederation (AFC) along with the formal documents. It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan was honoured only few days earlier when Faisal Saleh Hayat was appointed as chairperson of AFC Legal Committee for the third consecutive four-year term.

Lodhi said that standing committees play a vital role in the promotion of the game in the region. “It is an honour to be appointed as member of any of the standing committees of AFC. We shall play our positive and productive role to serve the game of football and its development in the region,” he said.

Nayyer Husnain Haider was the first to be elected as member of AFC appeal committee in the last month, which is one of the most influential standing AFC committees