I had a number of interactions with Janab Nizami Sahab and found him to be a man with wisdom and very kindhearted.

My first meeting took place with him when I was passing through the difficult days when I was made OSD under suspension because of investigation into very high profiles cases against the then Prime Minister. I still remember his advice to me; “this too shall pass”, and then I was his regular visitor and had meetings with him in Islamabad.

The time did change and I became Interior Minister and he desired me to be the chief guest in a seminar on the topic of Quaid’s Vision. Indeed it was an honor for me to be with a man with unmatched personality & qualities. Majid Nizami was a chief editor and publisher of Nawa-i-Waqt. The newspaper was founded by Majid’s older brother, Hameed Nizami in 1940, who had later died in 1962 at age 46 in Pakistan. Majid Nizami then stepped in to start managing the Nawa-i-Waqt newspaper in 1962. He was also the chairman of Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust.

He was an icon and role model in the field of journalism. His brother Hameed Nizami had started Nawa-i-Waqt on the instruction of the Quaid-e-Azam as a fortnightly paper to counter the Hindu press during the Independence Movement. Majid Nizami took charge of Nawa-i-Waqt after his brother’s death in 1962. From a fortnightly, he built it into what it is today.

His legacy is being carried forward by his daughter Rameeza Majid Nizami. There has been no change in the policy of Nawa-i-Waqt group under her. Ideology of Pakistan, support for Kashmiris freedom struggle, strengthening of democracy and nationalism are still the cornerstone of the institution that Majid Nizami had built over the years.

I remember having arrived at the function was in lawn of the said building. This was time when I was able to learn about the many aspects of Quaid-e-Azam’s charismatic personality during the address of Nazami Sahab. The thing I figured out from his address was that Nizami Sahab loved Quaid E Azam.

This was the kind of love each of us Pakistanis should have in our hearts for Quaid-e-Azam as he made Pakistan because he felt the need to as Muslims minority in Sub-continent wasn’t being respected or given their due rights, rather they were being treated as second class citizens in a Hindu-majority India.

The present “Islamic Republic of Pakistan” is a later addition of the newly independent state founded by Quaid-e-Azam and not something he espoused. Jinnah’s idea of the Two Nation Theory was due to secular concerns that Muslims would be marginalized by Hindus in a united India suppressing Muslims. What Nazami Shaib did was to carry the strong vision of Quaid-e-Azam forward to his nation.

His respect and love for the country and its founder can be judged from the office of his media group as, on each wall of the office pictures of Quaid and historical documents are displayed.

He breathed his last on 24th July 2014 and Pakistan lost a great asset of the country who had played a great role in journalism, politics and protecting and preserving the Pakistan’s history. He will be remembered always with respect and honor. He was supported by many for being the guiding light for the nation. I pray for the departed soul and may God bless his soul in peace.

Majid Nizami was the protector of the ideology of Pakistan and a torchbearer of the freedom of journalism. His commitment towards the ideology of Pakistan especially his stance on the Kashmir issue cannot be questioned. His services for Pakistan shall be remembered forever.