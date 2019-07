Share:

Gujranwala - A mentally challenged woman was run over by a train here in Rahwali area on Friday.

According to police, mentally-challenged Rehana, 45, a resident of Sharif farm, was walking on railway track. All of sudden, a train coming from Wazirabad towards Lahore, crushed her to death.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to hospital for medic-legal formalities.