Share:

BEIJING- Five major traditional Chinese opera organizations will stage multiple opera shows for young audience in August in Beijing during an ongoing summer art festival. The performances will include classic works of Peking Opera, Kunqu Opera, Pingju Opera and Hebei Clapper Opera. The performances are expected to set up a “bridge” between traditional Chinese operas and young people, said Tan Zhengyan, an artist with the Jingju Theatre Company of Beijing, which will be presenting Peking Opera shows during the festival. Summer camps featuring Peking Opera classes and training will also be held by the company in seven cities across the country during the summer holiday, Tan said.