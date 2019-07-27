Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information Law and Anti Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday censured the PTI government on completion of its one year and said that PTI had given nothing to poor people of the country except inflation, unemployment, restlessness and chaos during the last one year.

In a statement, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that prices of essential medicines and tariffs of electricity, gas and other commodities were rocketing high. The adviser said that PTI government deserved a certificate of Incompetence for its performance during the last one year.

The people everywhere in the country were suffering miserably for the last one year while the rulers trumpeting everything fine, he added. He said that people were not even able to purchase the essential medicines as their price had gone so high. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that everyone including Youth or Old had sick of the present rulers and they wanted to get rid of them immediately. The Adviser said that Pakistan People’s Party served the masses whenever it got the opportunity to do so. He said that the political vengeance was the only agenda of the PTI government for the past one year. Wahab said that the policies Imran Khan was following would lead him to nowhere as he had no vision or plan.