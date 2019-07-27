Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) says it has rationalised its workflow for expeditious disposal of cases, putting a maximum limit of 10 months from complaint verification to filing of reference in the accountability court.

NAB Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal presided over a fortnightly meeting on Friday to review the Bureau's performance operation, prosecution and all regional bureaus at its headquarters.

During the meeting, it was informed that NAB has rationalised its workload and timelines have been prescribed for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of cases putting a maximum limit of 10 months—from complaint verification to inquiry to investigation and finally to a reference in the accountability court.

The chairman said NAB was the only organisation which has prescribed a maximum time limit of 10 months for expeditious disposal of mega-corruption white-collar-crime cases which is a challenging task, but the Bureau is committed to beating the clock by putting in hard work and ensuring a corruption free Pakistan as per law.

The NAB chairman directed all investigation officers to have a case diary of each case which is very important and will help improve the quality of inquiry and investigation.

During the meeting, it was informed that on the directions of the chairman, the Prosecution Division has been revamped by inducting experienced legal consultants/special prosecutors.