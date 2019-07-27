Share:

Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain has said that if Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump succeed in solving Kashmir issue then their names shall always be remembered in history.

The PML leader stated that both the leaders will become popular leaders among the Muslim Ummah particularly in Pakistan and on this basis and they can also win their respective next elections comfortably. Adding further, The senior politician stated that Imran Khan should through lobbying to force President Trump and reach some conclusion.

The PML leader said that PML welcomes the measure to rid Kashmiris of Indian shackles and oppression through mediation.

Responding to the questions from the media, Hussain said that all do talking but nobody puts forth final solution, in this regard UNO Resolution is referred to but it has no status, solution of this issue is that free status of Kashmir should be talked about and this should be emphasized.

Hussain concluded that in his book "Sach To Yeh Hai," he has written in detail a about his meeting with Colonel Muammar Qaddafi during visit to Libya. He added that he had mentioned Kashmir issue with Qaddafi on which Qaddafi got annoyed and told me that on this issue, had had written letters to both the governments, India had responded but Pakistan had not even acknowledged receipt of the letter what to talk about any response, on this I was greatly disappointed.