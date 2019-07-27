Share:

ISLAMABAD - Naqash Hamdani made it to the final of the El-Hassan Taekwondo Championship G-1 after registering victory against Ziqlami Deema of Jordan in the semifinals played in Amman on Friday. Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTWF) President Lt Col (R) Wasim Ahmed Januja said: “It was golden day for Pakistan as Haroon Khan and Jabran also made it to the semifinals of the prestigious event. Naqash won the fight with massive gap of 47-26. Haroon had knocked out Indian Jha Animesh in the quarterfinal and then in semifinals, he beat local Almatari Saqer, while Jabran beat Kuwaiti opponent 33-15 in the second round.”

In the quarterfinal, Jabran beat Jordanian 40-38, while Shahzaib lost in -54kg against Jordan’s Naseer Fawad 37-39. The hard work of the federation and players is paying off well.”

“The training camp at Pakistan Sports Complex helped the players and our coaches also polished the players well. Nine players will take part today (Saturday) in Junior U-14 and U-17 categories. We are hopeful and optimistic about our athletes winning medals for Pakistan,” Wasim concluded.