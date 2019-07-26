Share:

WASHINGTON-NASA will indeed perform a lengthy, involved “green run” test of its new Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket ahead of the vehicle’s first flight next year, agency chief Jim Bridenstine announced today.

Bridenstine told Congress in March that NASA might skip the green run, a months-long series of tests that culminates with the firing of the SLS core stage’s four RS-25 engines for 8 minutes the duration they’ll burn during a launch to the moon.

This fast-track approach could shave 6 months off the SLS’ development schedule, potentially keeping the rocket on target for its debut launch in mid-2020, Bridenstine explained at the time. That uncrewed first flight, known as Artemis 1, will send NASA’s Orion capsule on a trip around the moon, helping pave the way for a planned crewed landing near the lunar south pole by 2024.

“@NASA will do a Green Run test for @NASA_SLS prior to Artemis 1 Here’s why: Astronaut safety is our 1 priority; Increases probability of a successful Moon landing in 2024; It’s important to discover issues earlier rather than later,” he said via Twitter.

The green run will take place at NASA’s Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. Engineers will test the 212-foot-tall (65 meters) core stage’s many components during a series of checkouts and trials before finally putting everything together for the 8-minute engine firing. (The term “green run,” by the way, refers to the testing and integrated operation of new hardware).