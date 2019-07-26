WASHINGTON-NASA will indeed perform a lengthy, involved “green run” test of its new Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket ahead of the vehicle’s first flight next year, agency chief Jim Bridenstine announced today.

READ MORE: Europe's central banks decide not to extend 20-year-old gold sales agreement

Bridenstine told Congress in March that NASA might skip the green run, a months-long series of tests that culminates with the firing of the SLS core stage’s four RS-25 engines for 8 minutes the duration they’ll burn during a launch to the moon.

This fast-track approach could shave 6 months off the SLS’ development schedule, potentially keeping the rocket on target for its debut launch in mid-2020, Bridenstine explained at the time. That uncrewed first flight, known as Artemis 1, will send NASA’s Orion capsule on a trip around the moon, helping pave the way for a planned crewed landing near the lunar south pole by 2024.

“@NASA will do a Green Run test for @NASA_SLS prior to Artemis 1 Here’s why: Astronaut safety is our 1 priority; Increases probability of a successful Moon landing in 2024; It’s important to discover issues earlier rather than later,” he said via Twitter.

The green run will take place at NASA’s Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. Engineers will test the 212-foot-tall (65 meters) core stage’s many components during a series of checkouts and trials before finally putting everything together for the 8-minute engine firing. (The term “green run,” by the way, refers to the testing and integrated operation of new hardware).