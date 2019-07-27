Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Friday Commander Kenyan Navy and discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval collaboration.

According to a press release, he is on an official visit to Kenya.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval collaboration were discussed. Both the dignitaries agreed upon further enhancing mutual cooperation in diverse realms.

The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy’s contribution for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) and participation in Combined Maritime Forces (CMF). Commander Kenya Navy appreciated and acknowledged the role and contributions of Pakistan Navy in spearheading various initiatives for maintaining peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.

Later, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited various institutions of Kenya Navy including Kenya Navy Training College (KNTC), Bridge Simulator and under-construction Kenya Naval Dockyard where the Naval Chief was given onsite briefings. He visited various sections of the training college and appreciated the standards of training. The Naval Chief also planted a sapling at the College premises.

Earlier, upon his arrival at Mtongwe Naval Base, the Admiral was received by Commander Kenya Navy, Maj General Levi Franklin Mghalu, and was introduced to the Principal Staff Officers.

A Guard of Honour was presented to the Naval Chief at the occasion.

It is expected that the recent visit of the Naval Chief will further enhance and expand defence ties between the two countries in general and Armed Forces in particular.