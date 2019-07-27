Share:

KARACHI - The first meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh’s new body was held here on Friday with its President Haleem Adil Sheikh in the chair.

The meeting decided to strengthen the party in the province at the union council level. According to details, after new party organization in Sindh province, the PTI provincial body’s first meeting was was attended by Mehfooz Ursani, Sadaqat Ali Jatoi, Jamal Siddiqui, Raja Khan Jakhranai, Papu Khan Chachar, Izharul Hassan Qadri and others. It discussed matters of party organization.

Later, an important press conference was held at Insaf House that was also attended by newly elected body of PTI Sindh chapter.

Haleem Adil Sheikh in his address said committees would be formed at district level across the country that would probe excesses. He asked police and other government department not to play in hands of anyone but instead safeguard the interests of citizens. He said in federal departments people of PML-N and PPP are present who are hiding corruption of these parties. He asked these elements to correct their direction as the corrupt politicians would never again come in power.

Haleem Adil said Bilawal is defected and his stooges are rejected, who have already ruined Sindh. He said mega corruption is done in Sindh and it is infected with AIDS. He said Bilawal cannot save his father, aunty and stooges, irrespective of how many rallies he stages. He said the cries of combined opposition show that who has done how much corruption.

Haleem Adil said the resources of Sindh are wasted on rallies. He said when they do not find people to attend these rallies they bring innocent students of seminaries. He said accountability of corruption of thousands of billion rupees would be held.

He said his visit to Ghotki annoyed his opponents and he received five notices in one day. He said a notice of election commission is also received. He said no action is being taken against our opponents. He said provincial anti-corruption department is under the control of PPP. He said if some big organization summoned him he would surely go there. He said I would continue to raise voice for the rights of people.

Haleem Adil said no governor rule would be declared in Sindh, but a constitutional change would be there and soon people would get rid of the corrup rulers. He said we will strengthen the PTI at UC level. He said we will work in Sindh with redoubled energy and zeal. He said soon important people and families of Sindh are joining the PTI.

He said the Sindh government has given nothing to people but only looted the province. He said today Sindh lacks all basic facilities. All departments including the education department are non-functional. He said previous day Bilawal had announced a rebellion. He said if Bilawal wants a fight, he should fight AIDS in Sindh. He said all wrongdoers of the country are friends of Bilawal and Zardari. He said Bilawal should fight to save lives on children of Thar. He should fight for giving rights to the people of Sindh.