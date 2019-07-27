Share:

LAHORE : PPP Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that Asif Zardari had made it clear that he had not taken NRO in the past nor he desired such a deal in the future. Talking to the media at a cake cutting ceremony arranged by PPP Women Wing in connection with 64th birthday of party Co-Chairman on Friday, he said that beneficiaries of Musharraf regime NRO were close aides of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Ch Manzoor Ahmed, Samina Khalid Ghurki and other party leaders were also present. “Asif Zardari behind the bars is not new for us. He had already faced politically motivated cases in the past with bravery. He always appeared before courts with a smile on his face”, Kaira said, adding, the PPP were not afraid of cases and jails.