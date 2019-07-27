Share:

ISLAMABAD - The business community of Pakistan has expressed the hope that trade volume between Pakistan and United States would increase manifold from the existing level of $6125.862 million. Since the trade balance is in favour of Pakistan, so increase in trade would be very beneficial for Paksitan, they said while commenting on the recent trade-related developments during Prime Minister, Imran Khan’s meeting to US President Donald Trump. As per the latest figures of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Pakistan’s exports to USA were recorded at $4032.998 million whereas the imports during the period stood at $2092.864 million, showing trade surplus of $1940.134 million. Talking to APP, Founder Chairman Pak US Business Council and Senior Vice President The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Chamber Iftikhar Ali Malik highlighted that both the governments should initiate dialogue to tap this trade potential.“Both the governments have economic agendas, therefore there should be meaningful and result-oriented dialogues on trade and investment between the two countries,” he said. He said that United States was the largest trade partner of and the two countries have good potential to enhance cooperation in energy, agriculture and education sectors.