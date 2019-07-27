Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday condoled the death of President Beji Caid Essebsi of Tunisia.

“The government and people of Pakistan are deeply grieved over the sad demise of President Beji Caid Essebsi of Tunisia. President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have conveyed condolences to their respective Tunisian counterparts, expressing solidarity with the government and people of Tunisia in this hour of sorrow and grief,” said a foreign ministry statement.

It added: “President Essebsi will be remembered for upholding democratic rights and promoting the well-being of the brotherly people of Tunisia.”