ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is conducting an internal inquiry on opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq over the matter of allegedly cheating on multiple women.

According to a PCB official, the PCB would not serve any showcause notice to Imam as this was his personal matter. He said, meanwhile, an internal inquiry is being carried out on the opening batsman to check the allegations. “We had also checked the hotel, where he was staying at, but not found anything or information which justifies the allegations,” he claimed. However, the official refrained to further comment on the matter.

Imam made his debut in 2017 in a one-day international (ODI) against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi where he scored a century. The left-handed batsman has featured in 10 Tests, 36 ODIs and a solitary Twenty-20, over the course of his career. The 23-year-old was also part of Pakistan’s 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup squad.