ISLAMABAD - Higher Education Commission (HEC) and private sector universities on Friday agreed to explore avenues of strengthening Higher Education Institutions (HEIs)’s capacity through streamlining their financial management.

A statement issued by the HEC said that keeping in view of difficulties being faced by the private sector universities mainly of governance nature, a consultative meeting was held here in the chair of Dr Tariq Banuri, Chairman HEC, in which a group of Vice Chancellors and Rectors of the private sector Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) was called to participate.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss and explore avenues of strengthening HEIs’ capacity through streamlining their financial management. The participants also discussed at length potential solutions to a range of other issues, including statutory requirements, land requirement, faculty requirement, affiliated colleges and sub-campuses, media alerts and business model.

The Chairman HEC apprised the participants of the inspection calendar developed by the QAA so that universities are in a better position to meet the minimum HEC standards well in time.

Dr Banuri was also sympathetic about the matter of issuing parental alerts and he requested the participants to help HEC develop protocols of issuing media alerts. During the meeting, the chairman HEC also shared concerns of quality of education and sustainability of the HEIs in long term perspective and advised the universities to have the shared understanding of the direction with the HEC.

The Chairman further stressed the need to identify possible solutions of these problems without compromising the core goals of access, quality, and relevance and the protection of students’ rights for which services of a third party such as a consultative firm may also be taken where required.