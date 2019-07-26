Share:

ISLAMABAD-Father of the accused in theft case involving Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shibli Fraz has alleged that Kohsar police had been illegally detaining two of his nephews who had visited the police station to inquire about the whereabouts of the accused.

In an application to Chairperson Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Ali Khan, — father of the principal accused in the case, Khursheed who was serving Senator Shibli Faraz as a cook until the reported theft incident — alleged that his son was missing for the last many days.

However, it transpired that he has been picked by Kohsar police in connection with the theft case. He said that the family was not being allowed to meet Khursheed. In the application to the Chairperson HRCP, Khan further alleged that two of Khursheed’s cousins; Asif and Sajid went to the police station to inquire about the whereabouts of the former but the police have detained them also. He said that the police were keeping them in illegal detention. He has appealed to the Commission to intervene into the matter and help recover the detained persons.

Lt. Col (Retd) Saadi Faraz, brother of Senator Shibli Faraz had approached Kohsar police for registration of a case against Khursheed and his accomplices for stealing valuables from the house of his brother in sector F-7/3. The police registered the FIR under section 380 of the PPC on the complaint of Saadi Faraz.

Meanwhile, Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested three robbers from Sihala area and recovered 21 mobile phones worth hundreds of thousands of rupees and cash from them. They have been identified as Mahmud son of Muhammad Ameer, resident of Pain Chillas Diamir; Saeed son of Muhammad Ameer, resident of Saan Pain, Chilas Diamir and Umar alias Ismail son of Gul Ahmad, a resident of Mohalla KK Onj Road Chilas Diamir. The police recovered 21 mobile phones worth hundreds of thousands of rupees and cash from them. Physical remand has been obtained of the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

Furthermore, local police have arrested 759 drug-pushers during the ongoing year and recovered cache of narcotics from them, a police spokesman said.

A spokesman for the police has said that the police launched special crackdown against drug pushers and bootleggers and arrested 759 persons and recovered a total of 276.858 kilogram hashish, 29.678 kilogram heroin, 6.410 kilogram opium, 4.730 kilogram ice, 11 gram cocaine, ten tranquilizing pills and 9440 wine bottles from them.

He said special efforts were made against those involved in supplying drugs at educational institutions and 47 persons were nabbed.