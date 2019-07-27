Share:

LAHORE - Terming black day rallies a big success, PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal has thanked the masses for coming out in large numbers despite hurdles put up by the government.

Addressing a Press conference at PML-N Secretariat Model Town on Friday, he said that the successful rallies proved that the public had rejected the government coming into power by stealing votes.

He said that the police crackdown and blockade of routes to stop people from exercising their democratic right showed the real face of the rulers.

”Imran Khan staged over 140 public meetings and rallies during PML-N regime. In addition to that, he staged five months long sit in at D-Chowk. But he is not ready to give democratic right to his opponents”, Ahsan Iqbal said, adding, that the media had been barred from covering Opposition’s activities. Imran subjected the same TV channel to worst censorship and put it off air which gave him unprecedented coverage during sit in and public meetings, he said.

He said that the public at large was the ultimate sufferer of wrong policies of the incompetent rulers.

He said that over one million people have lost jobs and 0.4 million slipped below poverty line during the 11 month rule of Imran Khan.

He said that economy was in a disarray and the rulers were obsessed with Nawaz Sharif.

“Exports have decreased by 5 billion dollars and foreign investments by 50 per cent. Yet, the selected Prime Minister only discusses Nawaz Sharif in Cabinet meetings”, he said, adding, that the PTI befooled the masses for more than two decades and was still had neither vision nor ability.

After failure, he said, PTI replaced its own team with that of IMF and World Bank. He lamented that the poor were not getting free medicines at hospitals, sanitation and water supply of Lahore was a in mess and crime rate rose to new levels, but selected PM was deciding in Cabinet meetings to withdraw AC and TV from Nawaz Sharif’s cell.

He accused the NAB of victimising the Opposition. He said that he was getting threats of new cases if continued to speak for the rights of the people. He asserted that Opposition was not afraid of arrests and cases, as it had faced dictators in the uniforms in the past. He warned that the present scenario would prove hazardous for the economy.

He said that instead of new or old Pakistan, PML-N wanted to make a Pakistan envisioned by Quaid-i- Azam and Allama Iqbal. He said that Nawaz Sharif never demanded AC or TV.

“Doctors recommended AC due to his health conditions”, he said.

He accused the PM of trying to slow poison Nawaz Sharif by withdrawing facilities recommended by doctors.

He warned that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar would be held responsible for any damage caused to the health of Nawaz Sharif.

Terming Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump meeting at White House as mere fashion show, he claimed Nawaz Sharif visit to the US and his meeting with former President Obama was big achievement.

“A joint communiqué containing all major issues including Kashmir was issued after Nawaz-Obama meeting. It didn’t happen this time”, he said, adding, Imran Khan missed golden opportunity of resolving vital issues and forging lasting relations with the US as Washington needed help for respectable exit from Afghanistan.

“Imran went without vision and treated Washington as D-chowk. No head of State would have washed dirty linen in public”, he said. He accused Imran Khan of issuing irresponsible statements regarding Osama bin Laden and country’s nuclear programme. He said that PML-N announced unconditional support to government for Southern Punjab and Bahawalpur provinces. “But the government is not taking up the Bills tabled by the PML-N for new provinces”, he said.