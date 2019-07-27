Share:

KARACHI - Actions of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) reflect that Prime Minister Imran Khan pleased the US during his recent visit.

Addressing a press conference along with his party President Anees Qaim Khani and members of the National Council here at PSP’s Central Secretariat also known as Pakistan Secretariat, Kamal said America might be considered a supper power, but “it’s our firm belief that Allah Almighty is the ultimate supper power and mankind will only be accountable to him”, he said.

He said there is contradiction between words and actions of rulers as they continue to tell lies for political gains. They are celebrating PM’s visit as victory but the question is has this visit helped in resolution of public issues? Has the menace of corruption ended? Is there any decline in inflation? Are people getting healthcare facilities after this visit? Have the children safe from falling prey to the malnutrition?

Kamal expressed displeasure over a NAB reference against him for which he had to get bail from the Sindh High Court. He said he had served the city honestly as Nazim and revamped the entire civic infrastructure of the metropolis. The NAB has filed against him a totally fake case, which has no basis. He asked question as how could Mustafa Kamal allot a piece of land when he was not authorized to do so. “I have never allotted any land, and the allegations are baseless and fabricated,” he said. He said the portion was allotted back in 1982, years before he assumed charge of Nazim in 200 and remained in the office till 2010. These kind of allegations and attempts will drag PTI away from its tall claim of making Pakistan Riasat-e-Madina. Also, it’s a question mark over the actions credibility of NAB and its DG. He said that three plots were the property of same individual which were merged into one property after the approval from the city council.