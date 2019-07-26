Share:

KASUR-Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said that the opposition’s call for a black day was vociferously turned down by the masses who shown the mirror through indifference towards those who had mercilessly looted the national resources.

“People have, again, rejected the rejected-elements and shown them glimpses of their bleak future for pushing the country into the quagmire of crises,” declared Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar while inaugurating three mega projects completed with Rs1.5 billion in Kasur here. The chief minister also laid the foundation of two other schemes to be at a cost of Rs220 here during his whirlwind visit.

Usman Buzdar pointed out that the opposition’s “save plundered money” movement has totally flopped and now they should shun their negative politics after the failure of the black day. He said that a new era of development and prosperity has dawned under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan who is the saviour of the nation and he (PM) would make the corrupt elements answerable to the masses for their past misdeed and plunder.

The Punjab CM inaugurated Safe City Project (SCP), Punjab Police Command, Control and Communication Centre and Rescue 1122 emergency service centres in Mustafabad and Khuddian Khas. He visited safe city control centre where the CM was briefed about the project. The chief minister also planted a sapling at the DPO office besides laying the foundation stone of construction of tehsil complex and residences for doctors and paramedical staff in THQ Hospital Kot Radha Kishan.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that another promise has been fulfilled by the government today, expressing his hope that the multipurpose safe city project will help to maintain peace by timely identification and arrest of criminals besides helping in other issues like emergency police response etc. “The estimated cost of the project was $12 million but the incumbent government has completed it with a cost of $9 million in seven months which is the best example of transparency, accuracy and speed,” he asserted. CM Buzdar maintained that 450 CCTV cameras are installed across Kasur to keep an eye on criminals and other suspected elements.

For this purpose, 160 kilometres long optical fibre cable has been laid and modern equipment has been used. He disclosed that face recognition and automatic number-plate recognition systems would be installed in phases, expressing hope that the new technology would help in improving different issues. He said that PPIC-III system is interlinked with Lahore head office which would help in keeping an eye on affairs of Kasur district from Lahore.

Meanwhile, cameras have been installed in all the police stations of provincial metropolis and police stations’ continued monitoring is being done from IG office and safe city centre, he said.

The chief minister regretted that backward areas remained deprived of the development process in the past but now the PTI government would lay a network of development projects across the province.

Similarly, the law and order is the right of every citizen and this would be extended to everyone,” he pledged, adding that the monitoring system through the safe city authority would be extended to all big cities of the province. He regretted that only announcements were made during the previous government but the incumbent government has taken practical steps and safe city centres would be established at all divisional headquarters of the province. He said that safe city centres are also being established in Nankana Sahib and Sheikhupura and the concept of changing the shabby police culture is being given practical shape. Later, board meeting of Punjab Safe City Authority was held in Kasur under the chair of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in which amendments were approved to service regulations of the safe city authority.

The chief minister directed constitution of a high-level committee to settle the pending affairs pertaining to the safe city. It was decided to start safe city project in Faisalabad and Rawalpindi through a public-private partnership. The chief minister also directed provision of continuous supply of electricity to the safe city Kasur office and asked the officers to work with renewed commitment and zeal.

On the occasion, Usman Buzdar also announced the establishment of a university in Kasur. Commendatory certificates were also distributed to police officers and officials in recognition of their best performance by the CM. Provincial ministers – Raja Basharat, Hashim Dogar, Asif Nakai, MPAs including Makhdoom Raza Ali and Sumaira Ahmed, the chief secretary, the IG police, ACS (Home) and others were also present on the occasion.

CM TAKES NOTICE OF

FIRING ON VEHICLE

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of firing at a vehicle near Pattoki in which a couple and their minor daughter were killed. He sought a report from the DPO Kasur. He also condoled death of the couple and their daughter in the incident and directed the police officers to bring the criminals to the court of law. The Punjab chief minister condoled the loss of lives due to collapse of roof of a house in Mominpura area of Mughalpura in Lahore and extended sympathies to the bereaved family. He has also directed the administration to provide best healthcare facilities to the injured.

CM SUSPENDS CO MUSTAFABAD MC OVER POOR CLEANLINESS

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar ordered suspension of Chief Officer of Mustafabad Municipal Corporation over poor cleanliness arrangements. The chief minister expressed his strong indignation over the presence of filth on Mustafabad roads during Kasur visit and said that concerned officials are responsible to clean the roads. He made it clear that those who would not fulfil their responsibility would not stay at their posts. He also issued warning to the C&W Department XEN over dilapidated condition of Mustafabad toll plaza and directed to immediately improve it condition.