Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday announced that the province of Punjab will take up Urdu as medium of instruction at primary schools from next year i.e. 2020.

The Punjab CM took to his Twitter account and shared that comprehension takes up most of the time of teachers and students as it requires translation due to the current medium of instruction being in English language. 

Sardar Usman Buzdar revealed that a survey which was conducted with the help of teachers, parents and students – was conducted in 22 districts of Punjab, and over 85 percent opinion in every category favoured Urdu instead of English as a medium of instruction.

The tweet further said that English will be taught in the schools as second language. 