Jurassic World director teases original cast return

LOS ANGELES (GN): ‘Jurassic World’ director Colin Trevorrow has teased the original ‘Jurassic Park’ cast may return in the next instalment of the franchise.

The 42-year-old filmmaker revealed that ‘’nothing would make him happier’’ than to see the likes of Laura Dern and Sam Neill - who appeared as Ellie Sattler and Alan Grant in the original 1993 film - as well as Jeff Goldblum, who reprised his role as chaos theorist Dr Ian Malcolm in the fifth film in the series ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’, appear in ‘Jurassic World 3’. Speaking to Variety, he said: ‘’I can confirm nothing. But nothing would make me happier than to be able to work with any of those people.’’ As for whether this will be the last film in the ‘Jurassic World’ series, the ‘Book of Henry’ director went on to explain that he doesn’t know yet as he tends to focus on ‘’one movie at a time’’. He said: ‘’I’m kind of a one movie at a time kind of guy, so my eyes are on this one. And it’s a celebration of everything that has existed in the franchise up until now.’’ Laura, 53, previously admitted she ‘’could never say no’’ to reprising her role in the next film, although she has ‘’no idea’’ what bosses are ‘’cooking up’’ for the upcoming sixth installment of the dinosaur franchise.

Lindsay Lohan praised by co-stars

LOS ANGELES (CM): Lindsay Lohan has been praised by her ‘The Masked Singer’ co-judge Jackie O. Although fellow panellist Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes had blasted the Hollywood actress for her unprofessional conduct on the set of the Australian reality TV show, Jackie O insisted he was only joking and Lindsay has been wonderful. Speaking on the ‘Kyle and Jackie O’ show, she said: ‘’You know when Hughesy says something very tongue-in-cheek and then you read it in print it looks different. ‘’He’s got a certain style of comedy and he certainly doesn’t mean anything bad by it. He hasn’t got a bad bone in his body.’’ Host Osher Günsberg added: ‘’You hear stories about people. Would people get hired if that story was always true? Probably not! ‘’She [Lindsay] was so professional. She took pages and pages of notes, asked heaps of questions. She was all over it.’’ Their comments come after Dave claimed Lindsay, 33, disrupted the filming of ‘The Masked Singer’ with her cigarette breaks. Speaking on his radio show, Dave spilled: ‘’She’s not happy to follow the rules but she’s not going to break the rules.