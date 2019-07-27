Share:

COLOMBO - Lasith Malinga retired from one-day internationals after Sri Lanka registered 91-run win over Bangladesh in Colombo. Malinga returned with impressive figures of 3/38 in his final ODI to help Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh.

Malinga accounted for the wickets of Tamim Iqbal (0) and Soumya Sarkar (15) in his first spell and dismissed Mustafizur Rahman (18) on the last delivery of his ODI career. Malinga finished as the 3rd highest wicket-taker in ODI cricket for Sri Lanka with 338 wickets in 220 innings with only Muttiah Muralitharan (523) and Chaminda Vaas (399) above him on the list.

Between 2006 and 2013, no other bowler took more wickets than Malinga’s 267, this despite him missing 15 months of action in 2008-09 owing to knee troubles. “I feel it’s the right time for me to retire from ODIs. I have been playing for the last 15 years for Sri Lanka and this is the right time to move on. My time is over and I have to go. Winning is very important for me; We are a young team,” Malinga said in the post-match presentation.

“I tried my best throughout my career. Some of the young bowlers in the country have good ability, so they need to try and produce match-winning spells. You have to be a match-winner for your team, that’s my advice.”