LAHORE-Many women have come up with their stories after Fatema Sohail opened up about the years of violence her husband Mohsin Abbas Haider put her though.

Actor Humaima Mallick posted a series of Instagram stories on Thursday, in which she discussed the violence she encountered with actor Shamoon Abbasi during her first marriage.

In reaction, Abbasi posted about their relationship on his Facebook. He said that since their divorce they have been good friends and have mutual respect for each other.

“Went through the news about the confusion between me and my ex wife Humaima Malick and sort of shocked to see the misinterpretation that is created by her status shared recently,” Abbasi said in a Facebook post.

“Humaima and I have been good friends even after our divorce and always respected each other in general, and in public places. Even joked about things we shared in the past.”

“She was my wife not a girlfriend. She was in my nikah, so I always respected her and her family and had great moments with them.” Abbasi wrote.

Abbasi said he was really confused by Malick’s post since it’s been more than five years since they have parted ways.

In his detailed post, he spoke about their friendly relationship and how Mallick had recently approached him to do a film together. “It is a domestic matter and should be dealt with care,” he wrote, adding that highlighting such issues on social media puts both parties in a bad position.

“Lastly, I would like to pray for Humaima and her family’s success and hope this confusion goes away for both of us and our families,” concluded the actor.