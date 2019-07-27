Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Sindh Information Secretary Jamal Siddiqui has said the provincial government is not serious in expediting K-4 project.

Addressing a press conference in committee room of Sindh assembly, MPAs Jamal Siddiqui, Riaz Haider and Shahnawaz Jadoon here Friday said that the Sindh government is delaying this vital water supply project, as it is not serious to address artificial water crisis in the megacity.

They said today the most pressing problem of whole Sindh province is unjust distribution of water. He said people have to face immense problems for getting even drinking water. They said water-riots like situation and growing tension in the megacity over water shortage need a serious attention. They said the K-4 project is being deliberately made a white elephant.

PTI leaders said this is a workable and viable project and it could provide 250million gallons water to the megacity in coming two years. They said as per a feasibility this project could be completed within one year with a saving of Rs260billion. They said Usmania Company has already submitted a hydro system plan and the KWSB also endorsed it.

The PTI leaders said the Sindh government should show seriousness on K-4 project. They said the federal government has given funds for this project and Rs11million has already spent on it. They said if this crucial project is politicized it would become another victim of red-tape. They said the government is creating problems for the contractor of this project. They said untrained staff is deputed on this project, who do not know the technicalities of this crucial project.

They appealed to the chief of army staff to depute some senior engineers of the engineering corps of the Pak Army to supervise this project. They said small dams should be constructed to save river water that goes into the sea.

Jamal Siddiqui said if the government of Sindh leaves this project alone the federal government is ready to work on it. He said democracy is so free now that it has already reached Kot Lakhpat jail.