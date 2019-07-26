Share:

KARACHI-The makers of film Superstar, starring the gorgeous Mahira Khan and the dashing Bilal Ashraf in lead roles, have been hitting the right notes of a mega blockbuster with the release of three of the film’s songs earlier.

While the audiences are still tapping up the amazing chemistry of the two lead characters established in the song Bekaraan, In Dinon took the story two steps forward by linking the two love birds together and Noori showed Mahira Khan’s character transformation, leaving the audience in awe and anticipation.

After an overwhelmingly fantastic audience reaction to the previous songs, M&D Films released another song from the movie and unlike the previous songs, this one is an emotional track titled GhalatFehmi, showing a completely different aspect of the movie – the conflict between the two main characters.

GhalatFehmi, which simply means misunderstanding, is about a simple problem that turns into an issue.

The rise of Noori and the fall of Sameer is the premise of this emotional track which leaves the viewers empathizing with the characters, triggering all sorts of emotions, and further indulging their participation in the movie.

Azaan Sami Khan and Saad Sultan once again leave everyone in awe of their amazing music sense, and the melodious vocals of Asim Azhar and Zenab Fatimah Sultan add to the overall feel of the song.

The lyrics of the song are by Shakeel Sohail. Music for the qawwali has been produced and arranged by Shafaat Ali and the qawwali rhythm has been arranged by Sajjad Ali Chandwani, both belonging to Mumbai