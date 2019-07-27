Share:

WASHINGTON - A spokesman for the Taliban’s political office in Qatar on Thursday said he hopes that there is a peace deal reached with the US soon.

Bloomberg News reported Friday that Mohammad Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the group based in Doha, said over the phone that the two sides “are getting close” to an agreement that would lead to a cessation of hostilities in Afghanistan while the Taliban begin talks with the Afghan government.

If “a reasonable and convincing proposal” is presented, Shaheen added “The peace agreement will be concluded soon.” “We hope the Americans come up with a reasonable timeline [for withdrawing troops] and that we can agree to,” he added.

His comments were echoed by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a Fox News interview Thursday. Pompeo said he expects “real progress” on a deal by September.