LAHORE : Three children were killed while five other members of their family were wounded critically when the roof of a house collapsed on them in Baghbanpura on early Friday. Rescue workers said five victims injured were shifted to hospital with multiple injuries. The rescue officials also pulled out three dead bodies from the debris after hectic efforts. The deceased were identified as Khurram, 6, Haroon, 8, and Sonia 10. The incident took place in Mominpura in the limits of Baghbanpura police during the rain on early Friday. An official said the house was in dilapidated condition and its rooftop collapsed all of a sudden during the downpour. Razia Bibi along with her eight children was sleeping in the house when the building collapsed. The mother and her five children were shifted to Services Hospital where the condition of the woman was said to be critical. Authorities were investigating the incident. The government has not announced any compensation for the poor family yet.