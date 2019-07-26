Share:

GUJRAT - The University of Gujrat (UoG) will continue to receive online applications for admission to various degree programmes including MPhil and PhD as part of Admission Fall-2019, according to a press release issued by the varsity on Friday.

A senior UoG official said the August 20 deadline would facilitate students from far-flung areas. Students should long into UoG website <www.uog.edu.pk> for all the details to complete the admission process. Entry tests/interviews for MPhil, PhD and SADA programmes will be held on August 22. As per schedule, the first merit list of all programmes will be displayed on August 26. Successful candidates must submit their semester fee by August 29. Second merit list will be posted on August 31. Fee submission deadline for the second merit list students is September 4, 2019. The third merit list will be posted on September 6 and the deadline for fee submission will be September 12.

An orientation ceremony is planned on September 16 followed by the commencement of classes.