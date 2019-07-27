Share:

ISLAMABAD - Support from the United States and China on Kashmir has put India under pressure as Islamabad raises the longstanding issue across the world.

Senior Pakistani diplomats termed it a victory for Pakistan that superpowers were backing Islamabad’s stance on the Kashmir issue.

The diplomats, who remain in contact with the US and China, told The Nation that both the powers had promised to play their role for the regional peace. “We have decided to use this pressure and raise the Kashmir issue further on the international platforms,” said a senior diplomat.

Another diplomat said that Pakistan was already seeking dialogue with India on all issues including Kashmir.

Chine yesterday hoped that Pakistan and India can peacefully settle the Kashmir issue and other bilateral disputes through dialogue and make concerted efforts to safeguard peace and stability in South Asia – days after US President Donald Trump offered to mediate between Pakistan and India to resolve the dispute.

In his offer, which was made during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s trip the US, President Trump said India had also approached him to mediate between the two countries. India has since denied ever approaching the US president about the matter.

“We support the international community, the US included, in playing a constructive role in improving Pakistan-India relations through dialogue,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

At his regular news briefing in Beijing, the Chinese Foreign Office spokesperson hoped that the two countries can peacefully settle the Kashmir issue and other bilateral disputes through dialogue and make concerted efforts to safeguard peace and stability in South Asia.

Hours earlier, US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus termed talks between Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump as successful.

Morgan Ortagus said the first meeting between PM Khan and President Trump gave the chance to both the leaders to build a personal connection and rapport. “Now we think it’s time to make progress on the success of this first meeting,” she said.

The State Department spokesperson further said that PM Imran during the meeting with President Trump vowed to urge the Taliban to negotiate with the Afghan government and “we think that this is an important step as we are also committed to peace in Afghanistan.”

India’s external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar had denied Trump’s claim that the US president was invited by the Indian government to mediate in the Kashmir dispute, following a reaction from the opposition.

Trump’s remarks, made sitting alongside PM Khan this week, provoked uproar in the Indian parliament and demands for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond.

While Pakistan has called for third-party involvement over the long-running dispute, India has always insisted the issue can only be resolved through direct talks with Islamabad.

Kashmir, in the Himalayas, is claimed by India and Pakistan in full and ruled in part by both. An insurgency has waxed and waned on the Indian side for three decades, and tens of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict.

Yesterday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan and the US shared a common goal in Afghanistan, to establish a lasting peace, which cannot be achieved through military might. “Pakistan has always sought a political solution and together we are closer to that goal today than ever before,” he said as the two allies moved closer to removing misunderstandings.

“Pakistan and the US have initiated a new chapter in bilateral relations with the Prime Minister’s visit. I want to acknowledge every single member of the Foreign Office and our friends in Washington for their tireless efforts and commitment to successfully bring about a genuine reset,” he tweeted.

WORKING CLOSELY WITH PAKISTAN ON HOSTAGES’ RECOVERY: US

The United States is working closely with Pakistan on recovery of American hostages, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said.

“We are, of course, working closely with the Pakistanis on recovering them,” the State Department spokesperson said at a press briefing held Thursday in Washington DC, when sought update on the ‘good news about US hostages’ shared by Prime Minister Imran Khan with President Donald Trump in their recent meeting.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had told President Trump that “we will be giving you good news about the two hostages” without naming them, however later in an interview said he was referring to an American and an Australian kidnapped by Taliban. Pakistan in its role as a facilitator of peace process was making continuous efforts to bring Taliban, the Afghan government and other stakeholders including the US at dialogue table.

Terming ‘helpful’ the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the spokesperson hoped Pakistan would take an appropriate action.

“The prime minister did say that. We think his statements were helpful and we’re of course hopeful that there will be some action proceeding those statements,” she said.

The State Department spokesperson said the US administration had a very strong record on getting American hostages returned. “We take human lives incredibly seriously, and we will use every means available at our disposal to secure and to see the secure and safe return of American citizens who are held hostage abroad,” she said.