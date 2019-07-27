Share:

LAHORE - A 4-member USAID Mission, led by Provincial Director Kevin Sharp, called on Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Almas Hyder on Friday and discussed trade relations between the two countries. USAID mission members Kathleen McDonald, Kanwal Bokharey and Haroon Raheem, LCCI former Senior Vice Presidents Amjad Ali Jawa, Khawaja Khawar Rasheed, EC Members Mian Zahid Javed, Adeeb Iqbal Sheikh, Waseem Chawla and Asia Sail Khan also spoke on the occasion.

“There is a lot of scope in Pakistan’s sports, textile, information technology, engineering, surgical goods, leather and various other sectors”, Almas Hyder said and added that foreign franchises would be welcomed in Pakistan. He said that a number of foreign companies were already operational in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistani companies should have access to all international forums where they could sale their products. He said that LCCI had various meetings with the Prime Minister, other high official and discussed taxation system, ease of doing business and harmonization of taxes. To a question about the PM’s recent visit to US, the LCCI President said that it was a great beginning of a new era.

About the economy of Punjab, he said that its contribution in Pakistan’s GDP was around 54%. During the last five years, average annual provincial GDP growth rate has been 4.9 percent. He said that the private sector produces more than 90 percent of the goods and services in the province.