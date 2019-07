Share:

Islamabad - Wife of former president Ghulam Ishaq Khan, Begum Shamim Khan, has passed away after a brief illness in Peshawar. She was about 83 years old. She was living in Peshawar after the death of her husband Ghulam Ishaq Khan. Begum Shamim Khan’s funeral prayer was held at Ladies Park, University Town, Peshawar, Friday evening.

She was the maternal grandmother of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister, Taimur Salim Jhagra.