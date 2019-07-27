Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (PM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Development Zulfiqar Bukhari held a meeting with the Adviser to United States President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump.

According to the reports, both officials agreed to enhance coordination in diverse fields between Pakistan and the United States.

The meeting also addressed employment opportunities, vocational training, economic development plans and promotion of business opportunities for youths.

Ivanka offered to lend support to Pakistan for the empowerment of women. She also expressed her willingness to start up several projects in Pakistan for the welfare of women.

Bukhari appreciated Ivanka’s interest in empowering women in Pakistan, and stated that the coordination between Pakistan and America would unfold opportunities for human development.

“Equal opportunities will be available to both men and women…relations between both countries have started to move towards the right direction and more success will be achieved on the diplomatic front in the next few months,” he said.