Share:

RAWALPINDI - Owing to the coronavirus outbreak, the Rawalpindi district administration has banned the sale of sacrificial animals in city areas and finalized arrangements to bar the animal traders from setting up makeshift cattle markets at different spots of the city ahead of Eidul Azha.

The administration has also made arrangements to impose fines and take action against those try to sale their animals by roaming in different city areas.

The administration has set up 10 temporary markets in the district under strict SOPs including Adiala Road, Chakri Roard near Al-Haram City, Bhatta Chowk near Koh-e-Noor Mills, Manghal Chowk near Kala Syedan bypass, Famous Marquee Gujar Khan Mandi, Tanki Road near Chan Shah Jalyar Kahota, Chora Bazar Kotli Sattian, Animal Mandi near Timber Market Taxila, Mandi near General Hospital Wah Cantt and Dhobi Ghat Murree to facilitate the citizens.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. ® Anwar ul Haq also visited the temporary animal markets here the other day and inspected arrangements including parking facility, availability of clean drinking water, cleanliness and lighting arrangements, made to facilitate the citizens.

The DCO also checked implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government to prevent spread of coronavirus.

He directed the officers concerned to ensure strict implementation of the SOPs particularly social distancing.

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has also made elaborate arrangements for maintaining traffic flow at temporary animal markets set up for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in the district. According to a CTP spokesman, CTP on the directives of City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi have made special arrangements. Six DSPs, 12 Inspectors, 43 Traffic Wardens and 10 Traffic Assistant have been deployed to regulate traffic and ensure smooth traffic low near animal markets, he added.

He said Traffic Wardens and Inspectors would remain on duty at temporary markets of the district.

He said, the traffic arrangements would be supervised by respective DSPs and Traffic police would set up barriers at several main points near animal markets to facilitate the citizens.

Traffic police helpline was also functional for the guidance of citizens, he added.