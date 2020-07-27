Share:

Lahore/karachi - The COVID-19 claimed three more lives in Punjab, while 210 new Corona cases were registered on Sunday in the province taking the tally to 91,901.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, total number of deaths had exceeded 2116 in the province.

As many as 91 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Lahore, 1 in Nankana Sahib, 1 in Kasur, 1 in Sheikhupura, 23 in Rawalpindi, 4 in Attock, 2 in Chakwal, 5 in Gujranwala, 2 in Sialkot, 10 in Gujrat, 10 in Mandi Bahauddin, 10 in Multan, 1 in Khanewal, 3 in Faisalabad, 2 in Chineot, 6 in Toba Tek Singh, 4 in Rahimyar Khan, 12 in Sargodha, 2 in Mianwali, 1 in Bhakkar, 7 in Bahawalnagar, 2 in Bahawalpur, 3 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 2 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Rajanpur, 3 in Layyah and 2 new case of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal districts during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 692,613 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 81,253 confirmed cases were recovered in the province.

Meanwhile, in another major development in overcoming COVID-19 situation, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday announced that the province witnessed 3,384 recoveries from the infection during last 24-hours.

The Chief Minister said 107,403 recoveries from Corona had been witnessed in Sindh so far.

He said the province recorded 713 fresh cases of COVID-19 during past 24-hours, bringing the tally of overall infections to 118,311.

The province also witnessed 2,151 fatalities from pandemic so far including 16 patients who succumbed to the infection within last 24 hours, Murad Ali Shah said.

He said that currently there were 8,634 patients being treated in hospitals with a majority of them, 8137 people, isolated at their homes, while 418 patients were shifted to hospitals and 16 to isolation centres for medical care.

“The province currently has 415 critically ill COVID-19 patients,” the Chief Minister said with over 60 of them put on ventilators.