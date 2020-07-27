Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is making 5 temporary dumping sites at Tiba, Lakhoder, Sundar, Saggian and Mehmood Booti to cater Eid ul Azha cleanliness operation. The machinery has reached at five disposal sites for preparation of ditches for disposal of offals on Eidul Azha 2020. In order to effectively monitor the operation at these sites trackers are installed in all the machinery. These ditches will be almost 60 fts deep and can handle upto 50,000 tons offals. The working hours of machinery will be 20 hours per day from 4:00 am to 12:00am. Department intends to complete the disposal sites, at least two days before the Eid. MD LWMC said department is working tirelessly to provide exceptional cleanliness services to the citizens. He also said the whole Eid operation will be closely monitored and there will be no room for negligence.