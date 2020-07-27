Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 72nd martyrdom anniversary of Capt. Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed (NH) is being observed today (Monday).

The young officer had written history by charging enemy’s post under intense shelling and completed his objective.

He was born on November 10, 1910 in Singhori village in Tehsil Gujar Khan, Rawalpindi District, Punjab in British India. He was martyred on 27th July 1948 at the place of Uri, Jammu and Kashmir in India at the age of just 38. His years of service stretch over 1929-1948.

Capt. Muhammad Sarwar (NH) passed out as a commissioned officer from Indian Military Academy, Dehradum on 27th April 1944 and became a 2nd lieutenant. On 30th June 1944, he was promoted as a temporary captain. In 1945, he went to battle front in Burma. On 15th March 1946, Capt. Sarwar (NH) joined Punjab Regiment and served till August. On 1st February 1947, he was promoted as captain.

During the war, Capt. Muhammad Sarwar (NH) charged the enemy post under intense shelling and completed his objective. He did not let the enemy to react due to his daring act and sheer bravery. He led his men from the front and engaged the enemy. March towards the Uri region of the Indian Kashmir was commenced under the leadership of Capt. Sarwar. He pushed the Indian forces from the Gilgit-Baltistan to Ladakh in Indian Kashmir on 26th July 1948. He faced off the strongly-fortified enemy position located in the Uri sector. Capt Sarwar’s passage was blocked due to barbed wires and he decided to move to cut the wires with only taking six men alongside. He used the bolt cutter to cut their barbed wires.

Capt. Sarwar’s father Raja Muhammad Hayat Khan (late) was a Hav Sargent. His mother’s name was Jeevani Bibi. Muhammad Sarwar had three brothers; Raja Mirza (late) Raja Safdar Khan (late) and Raja Afsar Khan (late). He had a sister namely Feroza Begum (late), according to officials.

DG ISPR said, “Nation venerates supreme sacrifice of Capt Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, NH, #Kashmir War 1948. His insurmountable courage & unwavering loyalty will forever be an epitome of valiance. Every bullet he took 4 country, for Kashmir, strengthens our resolve to defend Pakistan at all cost.”